Filipce also entered the race. So the race is Filipche and the disaster from his sponsor and boss, commented Ivor Mickovski, after today’s confirmation from the former Minister of Health and Zaev’s best friend that he will run for SDSM leader.
Macedonia
Mickovski: With Filipce at the head of SDSM, Zaev will use her for deals, and the membership will escape to ZNAM
Filipce also entered the race. So the race is Filipche and the disaster from his sponsor and boss, commented Ivor Mickovski, after today’s confirmation from the former Minister of Health and Zaev’s best friend that he will run for SDSM leader.
Comments are closed for this post.