Since Zoki has already promised nonsense and has confirmed the Bulgarian positions on several occasions, we can only wait for him to sign it, Ivor Mickovski writes on Facebook.

Zoki’s tour in Brussels produced results. Now we are also blocked, but again in a team with Albania. These are the successes of our passive-aggressive diplomacy, the form is important and Zoki to seem to be doing something, the fact that as a country we are sinking is not important at all. Nobody puts pressure on Bulgaria, their position is unchanged, there is no chance for a solution that will look like a compromise, he wrote.