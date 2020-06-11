An man, presumed to be an illegal migrant, was killed in a railway accident south of Veles early this morning.

Migrants who enter Macedonia from Greece frequently follow the railway line knowing that it will lead them straight north to Serbia, but the practice is dangerous even with the slow moving trains. The man sustained serious injuries from the blow of the train and was transported to the Veles hospital but died en route. The nationality of the deceases hasn’t been revealed yet.

In the worst such accident during the 2015/16 migrant crisis, 14 Afghans and Somalis were killed when a train ran into them while they were having a meal sitting on the tracks. The number of migrants crossing Macedonia has dropped in the past months because of the coronavirus restrictions, but is on the rise again as the restrictions are being lifted and the weather improves.