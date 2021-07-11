Two migrants were hit by a train near Krivolak just after midnight today. One of them sustained serious injuries and doctors in Veles amputated his left leg. The other is only lightly injured.

Migrants often follow the railroad tracks when crossing through Macedonia on their way north along the Balkan route. This offers certainty that they are on the right trail, while the light traffic means they are relatively safe from detection – but a number of serious tragedies occurred, especially during the 2015-2016 crisis.