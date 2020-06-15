A migrant trafficker caused an accident with a police car on Sunday evening as he was transporting eight illegal migrants near Kumanovo.

The trafficker hit a police “Renault Megan” with his “Volkswagen Passat” and then fled the scene. Inside the Passat were eight migrants from Pakistan. The driver is yet to be identified.

Kumanovo is at the northern end of the section of the Balkan migrant route that crosses through Macedonia. Illegal migrants are housed in villages along the border with Serbia until an opportune moment to cross into Serbia.