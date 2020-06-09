Police arrested a 45 year old man from the village of Lojane near Kumanovo who was transporting 12 illegal migrants in a van.

The arrest was made on the A1 highway near Veles. Ten of the migrants are from Afghanistan and two are Iraqis. The driver is being charged with migrant trafficking. Lojane is one of the main transit stations on the border between Macedonia and Serbia, where illegal migrants are kept in local houses until an opportune moment appears to get them across the border into Serbia.