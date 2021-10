Macedonia

“The government is campaigning with a smile and cheerfulness, arrogantly offering the best, instead of preparing for the new covid wave”

If we have to choose what is most important for our children, we will say health first, then education. This is how we will start this conversation with Vesna Janevska, chair of the Committe for Education and Science of VMRO-DPMNE. Janevska is both a doctor and a professor. We started the conversation...