Actor Toni Mihajlovski, candidate for mayor of Kumanovo from VMRO DPMNE said that he will make efforts for the Albanian Theater in Kumanovo to be a beautiful representative place in the city. He believes that both theaters, Albanian and Macedonian, operate in a building that has substandard conditions.
