Talking on TV Alfa late Monday about the fact that a Bulgarian company operated the census website, actor Toni Mihajlovski from VMRO-DPMNE said that it would not be a problem if the situation with Bulgaria was different.
If the situation with Bulgaria was not as it is, their rhetoric towards Macedonia and all activities would not be strange that the website is operated by a Bulgarian company. But in such a situation I would be cautious, says Mihajlovski.
According to him, a Bulgarian company operating website clearly indicates the intentions and actions.
What the Bulgarians are doing is just to create animosity. They do not achieve anything with such behavior towards Macedonia. They only managed to get that, said Mihajlovski, adding that people who have Bulgarian citizenship in Macedonia, it is clear that they obtained it for a better car, life etc.
Comments are closed for this post.