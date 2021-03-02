Talking on TV Alfa late Monday about the fact that a Bulgarian company operated the census website, actor Toni Mihajlovski from VMRO-DPMNE said that it would not be a problem if the situation with Bulgaria was different.

If the situation with Bulgaria was not as it is, their rhetoric towards Macedonia and all activities would not be strange that the website is operated by a Bulgarian company. But in such a situation I would be cautious, says Mihajlovski.

According to him, a Bulgarian company operating website clearly indicates the intentions and actions.