The former secret police chief Saso Mijalkov, surrendered to the Prosecutor’s Office. Before entering the prosecutor’s office, he gave a statement to TV24 in front of the Prosecutor’s Office.

He said that yesterday he was isolated, he was sick with high fever, with Covid-19 symptoms and that he had no intentions of escaping, and when he found out what was happening he came to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

He apologized to the whole public and said that he was here to pick up the house arrest order.