Saso Mijalkov is being released from detention. The Court of Appeals upheld his appeal, after the Criminal Court ordered his detention in the “Vodno Plots” case , “A1on” reported.

This was the second attempt by the Prosecution to keep Mijalkov in detention, after the Court of Appeals decided last week to release him on bail of 11,106,501 euros.

The Sutka prison should receive the decision, after which Mijalkov should be home tonight. The judges’ decision means that they believe that Mijalkov will not escape if he is released.