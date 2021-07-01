President Stevo Pendarovski is paying an official visit to Croatia, where among other activities, yesterday he held a joint press conference with Croatian President Zoran Milanovic.
What caught the public’s eye was that while the Croatian president constantly uses the name Macedonia, the Macedonian president keeps repeating and using “North” even where there is no need:
⚠️Стево во Хрватска се утепа од користење с****** Македонија или Скопје, а во исто време Милановиќ користи Македонија за да не ги навреди Македонците⚠️
Се брукаме по белиот свет 😞 pic.twitter.com/XYsabM9K2a
— MITE NAJDOFF (@Kalabalak_) July 1, 2021
