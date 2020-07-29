I do not want to vote for someone based on his promises and then he gives up those promises and implements other policies. I think it is offensive and I think many people feel the same. They are very much disappointed with the government of Prime Minister Zaev and then with the interim government, said director Vladimir Milcin on the “Samo vistina” show, revealing that the July 15 elections were the first in which he did cast his vote.
He stressed that Macedonia will get a dysfunctional government, where the focus will again be on parties and business.
Something important has been lacking in Macedonia for 18 years, and that is census. We do not know how many people live in Macedonia. This raises serious doubts and if you add the hacking in the SEC, how can we trust the election results and that we will have a legitimately elected Parliament. The days in which the votes were counted are also an indication. We have irregular elections and we will have a strange dysfunctional government, which does not work in the interest of the citizens, but the parties and the business, which is glued to them, said Milcin.
