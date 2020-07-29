I do not want to vote for someone based on his promises and then he gives up those promises and implements other policies. I think it is offensive and I think many people feel the same. They are very much disappointed with the government of Prime Minister Zaev and then with the interim government, said director Vladimir Milcin on the “Samo vistina” show, revealing that the July 15 elections were the first in which he did cast his vote.

He stressed that Macedonia will get a dysfunctional government, where the focus will again be on parties and business.