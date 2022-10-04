The Government forwarded on Tuesday the resignation of Minister of Local Self-Government, Goran Milevski, to the Parliament, and it has already been submitted to the MPs.

The Parliament informs they will additionally inform at which session Milevski’s resignation will be confirmed.

So far, the Parliament has not received a proposal for the election of a new Minister for Local Self-Government. According to information from the Liberal Democratic Party, Risto Penov will be proposed for this ministerial position.