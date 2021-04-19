Historian Aleksandar Stojcev died aged 46 from the coronavirus infection. Stojcev was a well regarded military historian and director of the Military Museum, while teaching history at the Military Academy in Skopje.

He also taught at the Goce Delcev University in Stip and the Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje. He authored a book on the Bucharest Treaty and the partition of Macedonia along with his father Vance Stojcev. He also wrote extensively on the Battle of Dojran during the First World War.