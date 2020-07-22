The amendments to the Statute of VMRO-DPMNE by the Central Committee represent its modernization and deserve to be welcomed, Antonio Milososki wrote Wednesday on social networks.
A significant step forward in direct intra-party democracy is the introduction of direct election by the membership of future candidates for municipal councilors, and future candidates for mayors. Past work, personal reputation, membership trust and the candidate’s capacity to carry the responsibilities of these positions will bear fruit, Milososki said.
Comments are closed for this post.