VMRO-DPMNE official Antonio Milososki announced that the opposition party has received new evidence of corruption on the part of SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev, his brother Vice Zaev and Zaev’s top healthcare officials. Milososki already published several audio tapes that revealed that Zaev was closely involved in the Racket scandal, and that he was issuing orders to disgraced former Special Prosecutor Katica Jneva and Supreme Court Justice Jovo Vangelovski, to subvert criminal cases against his political allies.

In a cryptic social media message, Milososki said that “spring has encouraged many more whistleblowers to step forward and point out to illegal activities on part of some officials”. He specifically called out Zaev and his brother Vice, Zaev’s Secretary General in the Government Dragi Raskovski and Dan Doncev, the controversial head of the FZOM public healthcare fund. All four have been frequently involved in various corruption scandals that the prosecutors, loyal to Zaev, have refused to investigate.