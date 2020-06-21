VMRO-DPMNE official Antonio Milososki called out the state prosecutors for their refusal to investigate powerful judge Vesna Dimiskova, who is in the center of the Racket scandal. Milososki spoke after a new batch of audio files were leaked online, showing how Dimiskova’s brother Vasil was negotiating a bribe for his sister to overturn a major money laundering charge. The money laundering investigation, initiated against businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev, former security chief Saso Mijalkov and other businessmen eventually collapsed after the prosecutor, Katica Janeva, took bribes to sabotage her own case. But the audio files reveal that Kamcev was being extorted now only by Janeva, but judge Dimiskova as well

Why haven’t prosecutors interrogated Vasil Dimiskov about the six million EUR fee he was negotiating. Is his sister involved in this scandal? Additionally, in one of the recordings, we hear Dimiskov say that he is waiting from approval for the deal. Who is he waiting on? Is it Zoran Zaev?, Milososki said.

Prosecutors were satisfied to investigate Janeva and a few of her accomplices like Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 for extorting money from Kamcev, and the two were sentenced to seven and nine years in prison. Leads indicating that then Prime Minister Zoran Zaev was personally overseeing the extortion were ignored.

We need to hear a clear explanation from Zoran Zaev – does he know Vasil Dimiskov or judge Vesna Dimiskova? Was his brother Vice Zaev meeting with Dimiskov? Or will he say that he only knows him from TV? (widely used and ridiculed excuse on the part of Zaev during the Racket scandal) If these explanations are not given in full, the doubt will remain that Zoran and Vice Zaev were trading with justice verdicts and were selling justice to the highest bidder, Milososki said.

In the newly released leaks, Vasil Dimiskov is also heard saying that he took and distributed a three million EUR bribe fro cigarette smuggler Bajrus Sejdiu, who was arrested in 2008. A high profile judge released Sejdiu from detention, and the boss tried to flee to Kosovo, ramming the border ramp with his jeep, but was arrested and brought back to prison, prompting a serious investigation into the corrupt ties in the judiciary. Sejdiu was released from prison two years ago and has been a feature in SDSM party rallies in his power-base of Kumanovo.