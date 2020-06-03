VMRO-DPMNE official Antonio Milososki called on state prosecutors to conduct an examination of the phones of Racket suspect Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, following his bombshell testimony before the court on Monday.

Boki 13 testified that his phone contains communications between SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev and the former state security chief Saso Mijalkov, revealing evidence of crimes and blackmail of members of Parliament. Specal Prosecutor Katica Janeva, who is also charged in the Racket case, confirmed the veracity of Boki’s testimony.

The testimonies confirm that Zoran Zaev influenced the work of the Special Prosecutor’s Office, sought to amend laws in order to avoid jail time and is the organizer in the biggest financial scandal in the history of Macedonia. The evidence is apparently first being reviewed by Zaev and only then selectively sent to the court, Milososki said.

Boki 13 and Janeva and charged with extorting millions from businessmen who Janeva was prosecuting. The trial focused on the two of them, but evidence pointing to the involvement of Zaev and other top SDSM party officials in the scandal was systematically ignored.