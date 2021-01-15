At Friday’s Parliament session, VMRO-DPMNE MP, Antonio Milososki spoke about the census law, the methodology for its adoption, as well as the current Covid-19 situation that directly affects the holding of the census.

Regarding the adoption of the census law, Milososki said that not only they are forcing its adoption, but the law, whatever it is adopted, is not the same as its implementation. According to Milososki, the census is an operation that should not be conducted just like that, but it should have importance for the citizens to know the correct information regarding the population in the country.

Milososki stressed that the Republic of Macedonia is still facing the Covid-19 pandemic and that it is a huge reason to consider whether a census is needed at the moment that will neither be relevant nor contribute to the specification of certain data. According to Milososki, a number of countries have postponed their census scheduled for this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is not normal at a time when we are really fighting a pandemic, to take additional risks with the lives of citizens. Germany, Bulgaria and a number of other countries have postponed their census scheduled for this year and moved it to 2022. Politicians in our country, if they think maturely, should take the same steps and the census should not be rushed and rigged, and then wait another 20 years for a new census, added Milososki.

Milososki emphasized that the census should and must be conducted, but not now at this moment and under such conditions.