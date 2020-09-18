Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and current MP of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, Antonio Milososki, who is also the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Parliament sent a Request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit Information on the anti-Macedonian Memorandum sent from Bulgaria to the member states of the European Union.

Milososki asked Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani to submit information on, as stated in the request, the Memorandum sent by Bulgaria to the EU members, which affects the linguistic, national and cultural identity of the Macedonian people, and at the same time may have negative implications towards the long-awaited start of negotiations with the European Union.

He adds that this requires a special session of the Foreign Affairs Committee, with the participation of the foreign minister.