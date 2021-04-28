Answering a reporter’s question in Bitola about the dismissal of the director of the State Market Inspectorate, MP and member of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE Antonio Milososki said that he would not like to interfere in the affairs of the SDSM party, but he expressed great concern about the attitude of the Government towards the director of that institution who was fired because you did his job properly.

The biggest remark of the Government regarding the director Paunovski was because he defied the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister. We see that this Government, unfortunately, when there are such people who show integrity, dismisses them, and when there are people where there are serious indications of criminal behavior, it does not dismiss them, on the contrary, it promotes or protects them, Milososki said.

And that is why he believes that this case with director Paunovski only shows that the institutions are directed by the government and any expression of independent opinion can be risky for the director who dared to work legally. That is not good for our country, added Milososki.