VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Antonio Milososki met with organized crime prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska today and gave her a wiretap that reveals involvement of former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in the major racketeering scandal. Milososki said that Ruskoska promised that the tape will be used as evidence in one of the cases she is leading against the racketeering group.

Ruskoska received the material, wrote up a report and said that it will be used in the International Association case. As I said, this tape proves that Zoran Zaev knew about the source of funding for this organization and for the 1TV television. It would be good if the prosecutor invites Zoran Zaev for questioning, to clarify what he said, Milososki said.

Milososki revealed the same tape in the Parliament recently, and in it Zaev’s voice is clearly heard as he is discussing the business of Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, one of the key people in the racketeering scandal. Ruskoska is prosecuting Boki 13 and Parliament Deputy Speaker Frosina Remenski for using a bogus charity named the International Association to extort at least a million EUR from two companies they targeted. In the recording, Zaev is heard discussing Boki 13’s business, his source of funding, confirming that he knows the money come from one of the businessmen who faced extortion. Zaev also says that he helped Boki’s television several times.

Ruskoska has been careful to keep the investigation far from Zoran Zaev so far, despite allegations from the opposition that there is no way Boki 13 or even Katica Janeva would be able to extort money without political support from the highest levels of the Government.