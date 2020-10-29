I say this not only as an MP, but also as a patient who was hospitalized at the clinic for 21 days, Antonio Milososki during Wednesday’s address to MPs and called for the resignation of Minister of Health Venko Filipce and Chairman of the Commission for Infectious Diseases Zarko Karadzovski due to the huge number of coronavirus deaths in Macedonia.

The high mortality rate, Covid-19 deaths per million inhabitants is an indicator of the failure of Minister Filipce and his advisor Dr. Karadzovski, who at least for moral reasons should offer resignations. As a small country we lose disproportionately many people.

Comparison of deaths per 1 million inhabitants:

Serbia 102

Slovenia 135

Bulgaria 168

Albania 171

Macedonia 455 people died from Covid-19

For these reasons, the health ministers of the Czech Republic, Romania, Brazil, Poland and other countries resigned. The government must find a better team than Filipce and Karadzovski, in order to improve these disastrous results in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, Milososki said.