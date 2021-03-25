With the in-person portion of Zaev’s planned census about to begin next week, VMRO-DPMNE official Antonio Milososki vowed not to admit census workers in his home unless they are vaccinated.

As parent of five underage children, a husband and a person with an obligation to protect his own health and the health of his nearest, I will not allow a census worker in, unless I see a Covid-19 vaccination card. The census can wait, our health can’t, Milososki said.

Macedonia is in the midst of a major Third Wave of the epidemic, and the Zaev regime has been unable to procure almost any vaccines, but still insists on holding an in-person census in April.