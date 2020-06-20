Following the shocking end of the Racket trial, when Zoran Zaev was directly accused of being the head of the racketeering gang, and yesterday’s audio leak that supports the claim, VMRO-DPMNE official Antonio Milososki called for a new, serious investigation into the major scandal.

We received a second indication in two days that Zoran Zaev is the head of the criminal octopus and is abusing his political power to direct the actions of the prosecutors and the judiciary. We are surprised that prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska has not acted, given that all indications point at Zoran Zaev as the person who is trading verdicts in exchange for money, Milososki said.

The audio leak indicates that the brother of judge Vesna Dimiskova, who played a key role in a major money laundering trial against businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev, was extorting millions from Kamcev on behalf of Zoran Zaev and his brother Vice Zaev. Kamcev eventually paid 1,5 million EUR to prosecutor Katica Janeva, who in exchange began to sabotage her own case against him. Janeva was sentenced to seven years in prison for this, but prosecutor Ruskoska made sure that the numerous leads pointing toward Zaev’s involvement in the scandal are left uninvestigated.