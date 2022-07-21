Antonijo Milososki, member of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE and member of Parliament, in an interview with the “Samo intervju”s how talked about the intergovernmental conference that took place in Brussels and emphasized that Macedonia actually held the first photo session of a proforma intergovernmental conference where instead of opening the negotiating framework, guidelines were given for the opening of the Constitution and that is why in Macedonia there is no celebration, no rejoicing, but there is a bitter feeling.

To be honest, first of all, in my opinion, this is not the first intergovernmental conference, because the first intergovernmental conference according to European rules is the one at which the negotiating framework is adopted, and such an intergovernmental conference was held with Albania, such an intergovernmental conference was held with Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Romania when negotiations for EU membership began. Macedonia held the first photo session at a proforma intergovernmental conference, where instead of opening the negotiation framework, guidelines were given for the opening of the Constitution, and that is why in Macedonia there is no celebration, no rejoicing, but there is a bitter feeling. And that’s why the delegation that went to Brussels, when it returned, if this was a historic moment for celebration, they should have gone to the square, previously they organized EU festivals, when they had the referendum and so on, pointed out Milososki.

Milososki emphasized that if this was a historical moment, the people would have recognized it.