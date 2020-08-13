Two weeks ago, President Pendarovski claimed that according to the Constitution, he would give the mandate only to the one who would present 61 signatures from the MPs. Today, Pendarovski himself devalued himself by giving the mandate to MP Zaev, who does not have 61 signatures from MPs, but is the president of the SDSM party that nominated Pendarovski. He usurped the mandate, forgot the Constitution, says the MP from VMRO-DPMNE, Antonio Milososki.

He pointed out that according to this constitutionally-disputed logic, Pendarovski could also have given the mandate to Afrim Gashi, MP and party president.