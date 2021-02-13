It is acceptable for VMRO-DPMNE MPs that ethnic origin is included in IDs because it is a personal determination, national feeling and right of every citizen, and it was the practice before, said Antonio Milososki.

However, it is incomprehensible that in this law Zaev is bothered by having the term “Macedonian” in the nationality graph, which seems to be a coordinated position with the humiliating ban on the use of the terms “Macedonia” and “ASNOM”. Therefore, blocking this law is in favor of Zaev.

VMRO-DPMNE has submitted an amendment to this law, proposed by BESA, proposing to omit the use of the new adjective of the state, especially since even according to the agreement of Zaev and Dimitrov it is not an obligation for at least 5 years, wrote Milososki.