MP Antonio Milososki said that it is pointless to seek support for laws that have not been submitted to Parliament.

As a reaction to the request of the deputies from the government for support for laws to get out of the crisis and end the active blockade, Milososki said that it is frivolous to hold an extraordinary press conference of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski on September 28, and until today there are no such laws in the Parliament.