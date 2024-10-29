VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament and former Foreign Minister Antonio Milososki believes that it is good for Macedonia if a stable political Government is finally elected in Bulgaria. The right wing GERB party of Boyko Borisov won the elections on Sunday, but is again without the majority necessary to form a Government.

This political drama in Bulgaria is taking too long. Again there is fragmentation, and the situation is further complicated by the entry of three parties that are from the far right and are anti-European in their orientation, Milososki said.

Macedonia is calling for negotiations with Bulgaria to resolve the historic dispute that is blocking Macedonia’s path to the EU, but has had no partner for a long time. “Unfortunately, the previous Government in Macedonia accepted terms that cause obstacles for all future Governments. Bujar Osmani, Kovacevski and Maricic brought the country into a labyrinth that turns the historic arguments into bilateral obstacles toward the EU”, Milososki added.

He believes that the publicly stated proposals from the new Macedonian Government, mainly to have gradual implementation of the key Bulgarian demands over the course of Macedonia’s negotiations with the EU, are being well received in Berlin, but this also needs to be accepted by a Bulgarian Government.