Deputy Parliament Speaker and former Foreign Minister Antonio Milososki welcomed the fact that the current Government in Macedonia has established personal contacts with people in the inner Trump circle who have already visited the country. Following the elections in the US, Prime Minister Mickoski congratulated President Trump on his second term and said that Macedonia is eager to work with the new administration.

During their visits, proposals of mutual strategic interest such as investments in the economy, energy systems, digitalization, were discussed. These projects will be used for Macedonia, the region and the United States, Milososki said.