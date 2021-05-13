According to VMRO-DPMNE, selling state-owned agricultural land for one euro is not good, as only certain oligarchs who have black funds would use it to legalize it and become large landowners, but the people and the state as a whole would not benefit and we are against such a solution, said MP Antonio Milososki on Thursday.

There are many other ways to help agriculture, such as managing the budget more rationally, instead of selling state-owned land to justify the wasteful spending of the state budget that the government is doing, said Milososki.