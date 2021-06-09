On the second day of the protests and blockades across Macedonia, VMRO-DPMNE official Antonio Milososki said that the opposition and the public were left in the dark by the Zaev regime, as it negotiates new concessions with Bulgaria.

Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani says that he can meet with opposition representatives in the Ministry. No, he can organize such coordinations with Government officials. As a Minister elected by Parliament, he is legally obliged to come before the Parliament and tell the representatives elected by the people what is being secretly negotiated in Bulgaria, Milososki said.

Despite the rain, protesters turned out again, for a second day, to block key intersections in Skopje and a dozen other cities across the country.

Milososki also addressed the decree by US President Joe Biden that threatens sanctions against those who undermine the Prespa and Ohrid treaties in Macedonia and several other Balkan treaties that the US supports.

We respect the will of the people, Milososki said. The voters did not support the Prespa treaty at the 2018 referendum, which failed due to low turnout. VMRO official Timco Mucunski added that the party supports NATO and EU membership – with the protection of the Macedonian national identity.