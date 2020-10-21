MP Antonio Milososki reacts to the behavior of the Minister of Health Venko Filipce who said that this corona crisis will end with about 2,000 infections, while the country has registered so much only this past week.

He is responsible that 800 of our fellow citizens, unfortunately, are no longer among their loved ones. Filipce and Dr. Karadzovski did not take any action when night clubs in Strumica and Skopje, which are considered close to the government, organized mass and health risk concerts. The only success of Filipce can be considered the fact that he is efficient with the public contracts during the state of emergency, in parallel with the plots on the mountain Vodno.

He demanded the dismissal of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, which probably has pediatricians due to material interests, and demanded the formation of a special state commission made of experts who will lead the fight against the coronavirus.