Anoter attempt by the Zaev clan to go after their opponents and people who reveal their criminal activities – this is how VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Antonio Milososki responded to today’s announcement from state prosecutors that they are filing charges against him.

The charges stem from the now thoroughly discredited Special Prosecutor’s Office. Milososki was charged with urging the Lustration Commission to begin an investigation into a judge from Kicevo, who was found to have collaborated with the Communist era secret police and has violated human rights in the process. He was also charged with influencing the sale of a publicly owned house and land in a remote village in the municipality of Plasnica that was bought by Milososki’s father for 50,000 EUR. The powerful Mayor of Plasnica Ismail Jahoski from the DUI – SDSM coalition was reportedly also interested in purchasing the house.

Every opponent of the Zaev regime who reveals their actions, whether he is a journalist, a politician or a businessman, faces the risk of unfounded criminal charges meant to be used as intimidation. This form of political persecution is used to cover up the racketeering, scandals and the organized crime perpetrated by the Government. But everything has its end and so will this political abuse of judges and prosecutors, Milososki said.

Before the elections, Milososki published several audio recordings proving that SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev was closely involved in the Racket scandal.