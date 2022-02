Macedonia

In the end, Bulgaria will be a liberator and savior, and the Macedonians – brainwashed and victims of Tito

OMO Ilinden Pirin reacted to the statement of the MEP Kovatchev on the Macedonian national and state holiday October 11. Bulgaria wants to ban our country from celebrating October 11 as national holiday We are witnessing a natural escalation of the unnatural process that Bulgaria has imposed on...