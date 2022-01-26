It can be seen that the voters have distrust in the current government, that is the first moment. The second moment is the current political, economic and social situation in the country, which is perhaps the worst since 1993-94 when we waited in line for gasoline. And now we are waiting for cheaper electricity, cheaper fuel, or cheaper food products, but all that seems impossible in such inflation. The opposition can use such situations well, but only on condition that it offers good staffing solutions, said Antonio Milososki, MP from the VMRO-DPMNE parliamentary group in an interview with Radio Lider.

Milososki added that if VMRO-DPMNE was in power, there would have been better economic indicators even during such an economic crisis. There would be an improvement every month.