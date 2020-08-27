This Parliament is left with the shortest possible deadline to discuss the new Government proposal in recent history, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Antonio Milososki.

SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev submitted the proposed members and program of the new Government to the Parliament on Wedneday, and a vote is planned on Saturday. For comparison, Milososki said, in 2006 the Parliament was given 11 days to review the proposal and discuss it before voting. In 2008 the Parliament was given two whole weeks, even though the Government had a far greater majority than the one Zaev expects to hold now. In 2011 – it was 12 days, the same in 2014.

One the other hand, in the case of Zaev’s first Government, elected in 2017, the Parliametn was given just two days and now gets a day extra.