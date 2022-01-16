The citizens are tired of the incompetence of the SDSM and DUI government. You do not have electoral legitimacy, you have not received legitimacy from the citizens, said Antonio Milososki from VMRO-DPMNE.

You brought the citizens from life for all to a crisis for all, from one society for all, from the best for my municipality we came to bitcoin mining by Elvis and Gabriel, said Milososki.

Regarding foreign policy, Milososki noted that Bujar Osmani is not suitable to lead that sector and that the government of SDSM and DUI is the one that has received dates that no one has seen, and their scandals damaged the image of Macedonia before the international public.