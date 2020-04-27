VMRO-DPMNE official Antonio Milososki said that holding elections in June or July would be a serious health risk. The ruling SDSM party is trying to recall the dissolved Parliament in a move which prompted speculations that SDSM will try hold “corona elections”, before the epidemic has been fully defeated.

A Parliament can’t reconvene itself after it voted to dissolve. It no longer has the mandate. It is clear that their goal is political and not linked with the rule of law, Milososki said.

He also added that SDSM is likely trying to recall the Parliament for another reason – get the representatives to approve all the decrees that were adopted using the emergency powers that were given to the Government and are not linked with the Covid-19 epidemic.

Regarding the growing issue with Bulgaria, which is adding pre-conditions to the expected opening of EU accession talks, Milososki said that it is now clear that SDSM lied to the public when it said it has resolved all issues with Bulgaria with the signing of the 2017 Zaev – Borisov treaty.

– Is this how good-neighborly relations work? But we shoudn’t be angry at our neighbors. Zaev agreed to sign anything they put before him just so he can hold on top power. Bulgaria has a unified position toward its neighbors, and we don’t, Milososki said.