VMRO-DPMNE MP Antonio Milososki informed the public that VMRO-DPMNE will submit the draft resolution to the Parliament in the coming days.

The draft resolution defines the Macedonian state positions on European integration, but also the positions regarding any denial of the Macedonian linguistic, cultural or national identity, because it is contrary to European values, Milososki said.

He said the legislature was the right place for political forces to unite and reach a joint resolution instead of polarizing.

Resolutions on national issues are passed in Bulgaria, Germany, Slovenia, Romania, Italy. Here, why Macedonia would be an exception, and why the government would not be ready to open a debate in the Parliament and build a broad consensus on the draft resolution on the Macedonian red lines, which if adopted by the Macedonian Parliament will not only help Macedonian diplomacy and society but will also help our friends within the EU. Because this draft resolution is based on the United Nations Charter and the Council of Europe Convention on Human Rights in Strasbourg, he stressed.

VMRO-DPMNE believes that such an approach would be serious and responsible, and the adoption of a joint political resolution on the Macedonian national positions on European integration based on the Macedonian identity as a European value is beneficial and the citizens would welcome it.