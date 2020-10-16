Hundreds of cars took to the streets of Skopje this evening, in protest against the corruption of the ruling SDSM party. Protesters drove through the city streets down to the Secretariat for European Affairs, whose agency tasked with managing EU education funds is at the center of a major corruption scandal.

Former Foreign Minister Antonio Milososki said that there are half a million EUR in the agency that were given to support ridiculous “programs”.

These money could’ve been used to equip the hospitals in Tetovo and Strumica who are fighting the pandemic, or to provide 2,200 households with the computers they need to have their children attend online classes. The responsibility for this scandal is not just in director Lidija Dimova, but with her boss Zoran Zaev and her patron in the party Radmila Sekerinska, Milososki said.

Like VMRO leader Mickoski, Milososki also said that the calls on Dimova to resign are meant to obscure the need for an actual criminal investigation into her actions. Numerous well documented scandals of SDSM official, such as public healthare fund director Den Doncev who was recorded taking a bribe, or former member of Parliament Pavle Bogoevski also recorded ordering cocaine were swept under the rug following their resignations.