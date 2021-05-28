We have three prime ministers in the country, one prime minister is Zaev, the other is the first deputy prime minister Artan Grubi, and the third informal prime minister who usually deals with public contracts in an informal manner is Vice Zaev, VMRO-DPMNE MP Antonio Milososki said Friday in Ohrid when asked about the affair involving a racket worth 250,000 euros.

In the REK case, it is obvious that at that time the formal director of REK was Vasko Kovacevski, and informally the one who dealt with the contracts and said who had to pay how much for a procurement was Vice Zaev. It is clear in the country what his role is, said Milososki.

He added that Vice Zaev can deny as much as he wants, but the more he denies, the more it becomes clear that REK became a company that together with ESM in 2016 had a profit of 13 million euros for today to be at a loss of 16 million euros.