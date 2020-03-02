MP Antonio Milososki called on the diaspora to register so they can exercise their right to vote in the April 12 elections. According to him, expatriates are an integral part of Macedonia and therefore the state need them.

Anyone residing / living in the diaspora has the right to vote on April 11th in the parliamentary elections in Macedonia. All you need to do is:

1. Register by March 11th at https://dijaspora.sec.mk/ and indicate in which embassy / consulate closest to you will cast your vote

2. For registration you need a valid MK passport, as well as some document proving that you are abroad (visa, residence permit, green card, MK passport, etc.).