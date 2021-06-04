VMRO-DPMNE EC member and MP Antonio Milososki said Friday in an interview with TV Kanal 5 that Buckovski on Zaev’s orders is holding secret negotiations in Sofia to accept some of Bulgaria’s demands and another betrayal which Zaev was about to do last year.

In July 2017, VMRO-DPMNE told both Zaev and Dimitrov and the entire Government that we have five essential remarks on the Agreement. First, to mention the Macedonian people independently, second, to mention the Macedonian language regardless of the correlation with the Constitution, third, the country not to give up protecting minority rights, because it is an obligation according to the Council of Europe, fourth, the agreement not to be asymmetric, Macedonia should not be in a subjugated situation and fifth, to include a part referring to the special history of the two nations. Zaev said that he would try to include those things in the agreement, but the speed of signing the agreement was more important than the essence of the agreement itself, and now these are the consequences of that agreement that Zaev signed, Milososki explained.

He said that Zaev and Dimitrov claimed that all disputed issues with Bulgaria had been resolved, but it turned out that with the signing of that agreement we have greater tensions between the Bulgarian and Macedonian people than ten years ago.

Milososki stressed that the last few days, on Zaev’s orders, Buckovski is in Sofia for secret negotiations, and if the Government intends to be more transparent, there is a Parliament, and in the Parliament are the people’s representatives, and also the public can be told what is being discussed in Sofia.

Last year, such a step of the government was prevented by the people, and Zaev after the scandalous interview showed that he is ready to do it, and this time something like that is being prepared, said Milososki.

Milososki said that the Bulgarian declaration should not be allowed to become part of the negotiating framework because it has nothing to do with the standards for the integration process.