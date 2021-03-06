When asked in Ohrid today how acceptable Zaev’s proposal for a broad government is, VMRO-DPMNE MP Antonio Milososki said that Zaev with today’s statement confirmed that Macedonia needs a new government, as well as that this majority is inefficient, and VMRO-DPMNE is ready to discuss an expert government that will organize local and early parliamentary elections.

Zaev with today’s statement for a broad government, firstly, confirmed that Macedonia needs a new and different government, secondly, I think that Zaev’s thesis confirms that the current government and the current majority are ineffective and do not have the capacity to deal with real and serious projects in time of crisis, and thirdly, VMRO-DPMNE said a few months ago that Macedonia, especially before the elections, would be much better to have an expert government, which will have the capacity to have wider support and offer real projects to get out of this crisis, which Zaev is not capable of managing it, said Milososki.

Milososki explained that VMRO-DPMNE is ready to talk if the expert government is headed by a man who would be a mutually acceptable, beyond party person who can lead the country forward until the local elections, and then organize early parliamentary and local elections.