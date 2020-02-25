VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Antonio Milososki discussed the audio leaks he published that show how SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev is linked with the Racket criminal case and is interfering in the judiciary. Milososki said that he himself did not edit the tapes, which do not have Zaev’s interlocutors, and presented them to the public the way he received them.

One was given on a voice recorder and another was recorded on a mobile phone. Other than the recordings, I received a note that the latter one was recorded in the Government building in May 2019, when Zaev was meeting with a person involved in the Racket scandal, Milososki said.

The first tape showed that Zaev was fully aware that Racket defendant Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 is using money from a businessman to fund his 1TV television – their relationship is now subject to a major criminal investigation, and Zaev adds that he himself was helping Boki 13 out. In the second tape, that came with the note, Zaev brags about his influence over Supreme Court Chief Justice Jovo Vangelovski and Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, and apparently discusses sabotaging cases that Janeva initiated.

Zaev confirmed that that’s his voice we hear on the recordings, and he does not deny what he said, but he is simply trying to change the context and claims that he didn’t mean what he was saying, Milososki said.

Milososki shared the tapes with organized crime prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska and urged her to call Zaev up for questioning in both cases.