Antonio Milososki from VMRO-DPMNE said that one of the problems in the negotiations for a new law on state prosecutors is that the ruling SDSM party demands secure posts for the deputies of now disgraced former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva. Janeva is charged with a spectacular amount of corruption and abuse of office, in cases which included her deputies who are now turning on her and testifying against her, but SDSM still insists that they continue to hold top positions in what is left of the state prosecutor’s office.

There are some misgivings among Government representatives. Some, like Deputy Prime Minister Bujar Osmani are not on the same page with Zoran Zaev about whether adopting a law on state prosecutors is a condition to open EU accession talks. But there is also the case that Zaev wants to secure top, high level positions to the former SPO prosecutors. They did his bidding, and he wants to use them in the future. He is hoping they will be his fail-safe when he loses power, Milososki said.

The two main parties are holding talks to see if they can adopt a new law on state prosecutors before Parliament is dissolved in less than three weeks. None of Janeva’s fellow prosecutors has been charged yet, despite their direct involvement in cases which were used to extort millions from a number of businessmen.