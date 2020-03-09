VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Antonio Milososki accused SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev of keeping copies of the huge cache of wiretaps he used since 2015 in his power grab. Zaev claims that he gave the tapes to the now disgraced and defunct Special Prosecutor’s Office, but some of them keep showing up, including in a PR attack against Milososki last week.

Milososki was targeted after he revealed two tapes from a different source, which show that Zaev was closely linked to the racketeering group that included Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva and was giving orders to top judges to go after his political enemies or let his allies off the hook in high profile corruption cases. As soon as Milososki revealed two audio tapes, and announced there is more to come, six tapes that appear to come from Zaev’s original cache were leaked and state proscutors announced they will be filing charges against Milososki.

These six tapes were worked on by prosecutor Fatime Fetai on orders of Z.Z. and Katica Janeva. The tapes are being leaked selectively, without the portions that show that there is no case against me. Zaev keeps copies of thousands of conversations of private, business, official and political nature of various party leaders, top businessmen, distinguished journalists and media owners. He has abused the tapes and will continue to abuse them for the purpose of blackmail, political pressure, ensuring media loyalty and to extort money from businesses, all in order to save himself. But his time is coming to an end. He will depart as he came. If he agrees to debate me, I will “open him up” (a phrase frequently used by Zaev to refer to his take over of the judiciary). And if he doesn’t, the outcome will be the same, Milososki said.

Officials from the opposition party have hinted that they have further evidence proving Zaev criminal links and abuse of power and it is expected to be published as the elections draw closer.